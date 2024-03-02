Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Has $611,000 Stock Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lessened its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,039 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $130,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,986,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,293,000 after acquiring an additional 97,903 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 186,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,345,000 after acquiring an additional 7,607 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 156.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 369,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,615,000 after acquiring an additional 225,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 824,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,209,000 after acquiring an additional 76,343 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSEARCA DFEM opened at $25.27 on Friday. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $22.20 and a twelve month high of $25.43. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.56 and its 200 day moving average is $23.98.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.