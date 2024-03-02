Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Has $630,000 Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,727 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 4.6% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 32.9% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 45.4% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 458 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

BABA opened at $74.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $189.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 0.47. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $66.63 and a twelve month high of $105.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.96.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.12 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $260.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.26 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $138.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (down from $110.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, December 1st. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.44.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

