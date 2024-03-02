Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Has $668,000 Stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 17.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,222 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Check Capital Management Inc. CA acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 11.1% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 21,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 2,129 shares during the last quarter. Markel Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 28.3% during the third quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 577,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,158,000 after buying an additional 127,500 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the third quarter worth approximately $5,421,000. Finally, ING Groep NV raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 262.1% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 35,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after buying an additional 25,938 shares during the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Insider Transactions at Tyson Foods

In other news, Director Noel W. White sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total transaction of $483,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,431.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TSN shares. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Tyson Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.60.

View Our Latest Analysis on Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $53.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.49. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.94 and a 52 week high of $63.28. The company has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a PE ratio of -21.54, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.77.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.28. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a positive return on equity of 2.23%. The company had revenue of $13.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is -79.35%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.