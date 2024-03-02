Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Purchases 1,091 Shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,511 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verdad Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 277.6% during the 3rd quarter. Verdad Advisers LP now owns 304,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,050,000 after acquiring an additional 223,500 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the third quarter worth about $834,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 21.0% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 405,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,406,000 after purchasing an additional 70,464 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,437,000. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $744,000.

Shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF stock opened at $26.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of -1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.44.

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region.

