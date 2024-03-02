Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Sells 1,501 Shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group decreased its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,501 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 18.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,303,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,538,000 after buying an additional 2,660,095 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 123.3% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,184,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,454,000 after buying an additional 7,831,530 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 13.8% during the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,877,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,671,000 after buying an additional 832,066 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,389,000. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,889,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,528,000 after purchasing an additional 85,735 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Stock Performance

DUHP stock opened at $31.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.57. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.64 and a fifty-two week high of $31.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.98.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

