Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Sells 26,104 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group reduced its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 53.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,984 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 26,104 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Intel were worth $817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 64,938 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 10,388 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc. grew its stake in Intel by 98.3% during the third quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 46,656 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 23,123 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 32,661 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,981 shares during the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 3rd quarter worth $551,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 15.7% during the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 18,058 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares in the last quarter. 60.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INTC. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Intel from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,234,676. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of INTC stock opened at $43.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $185.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.89. Intel Co. has a one year low of $25.12 and a one year high of $51.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 3.11%. The business had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.21%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

