Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Sells 2,721 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 28.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,721 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 110,970.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 394,835,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,725,157,000 after acquiring an additional 394,480,089 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 81.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 18,483,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,966,803,000 after acquiring an additional 8,298,820 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,684,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,927,000 after acquiring an additional 884,541 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,152,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,326,000 after acquiring an additional 298,137 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,943,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,489,000 after acquiring an additional 84,421 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $116.14 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $98.40 and a 52-week high of $116.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.