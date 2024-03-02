Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Sells 3,092 Shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group decreased its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 13.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,092 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $160,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Price Performance

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF stock opened at $39.00 on Friday. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 1-year low of $31.56 and a 1-year high of $39.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.49 and its 200 day moving average is $35.48.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

