Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Trims Stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group reduced its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNPS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Synopsys from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Synopsys from $624.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Friday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Synopsys from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $594.60.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.51, for a total value of $5,944,887.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,726,501.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total value of $1,269,499.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,555,500.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.51, for a total value of $5,944,887.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,726,501.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,586 shares of company stock valued at $19,868,728 in the last quarter. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Synopsys Stock Performance

Synopsys stock opened at $591.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $535.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $505.47. The company has a market cap of $90.20 billion, a PE ratio of 65.13, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.07. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $350.58 and a fifty-two week high of $629.38.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 22.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

