Rentokil Initial’s (RTO) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 575 ($7.29) price target on the stock.
Rentokil Initial Stock Performance
RTO stock opened at GBX 439 ($5.57) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.62, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of £11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,658.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 415.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 482.17. Rentokil Initial has a 52 week low of GBX 387.80 ($4.92) and a 52 week high of GBX 663.80 ($8.42).
About Rentokil Initial
