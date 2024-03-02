Rentokil Initial’s (RTO) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Posted by on Mar 2nd, 2024

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Rentokil Initial (LON:RTOFree Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 575 ($7.29) price target on the stock.

Rentokil Initial Stock Performance

RTO stock opened at GBX 439 ($5.57) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.62, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of £11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,658.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 415.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 482.17. Rentokil Initial has a 52 week low of GBX 387.80 ($4.92) and a 52 week high of GBX 663.80 ($8.42).

About Rentokil Initial

(Get Free Report)

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO)

Receive News & Ratings for Rentokil Initial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rentokil Initial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.