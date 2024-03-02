Resolute Mining (LON:RSG) Price Target Increased to GBX 27 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Resolute Mining (LON:RSG – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 26 ($0.33) to GBX 27 ($0.34) in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Resolute Mining Trading Up 21.9 %
Shares of RSG stock opened at GBX 22 ($0.28) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.36, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.12. Resolute Mining has a 52-week low of GBX 14.05 ($0.18) and a 52-week high of GBX 29 ($0.37). The company has a market capitalization of £468.60 million, a PE ratio of 733.33 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 20.70 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 19.71.
Resolute Mining Company Profile
