Resolute Mining (LON:RSG) Price Target Increased to GBX 27 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Resolute Mining (LON:RSG – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 26 ($0.33) to GBX 27 ($0.34) in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Resolute Mining Trading Up 21.9 %

Shares of RSG stock opened at GBX 22 ($0.28) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.36, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.12. Resolute Mining has a 52-week low of GBX 14.05 ($0.18) and a 52-week high of GBX 29 ($0.37). The company has a market capitalization of £468.60 million, a PE ratio of 733.33 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 20.70 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 19.71.

Resolute Mining Company Profile

Resolute Mining Limited engages in gold mining, and prospecting and exploration for minerals in Africa, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company's flagship project is the Syama Gold Mine located in Mali, West Africa. It also owns Mako Gold Mine in Senegal, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Perth, Australia.

