Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.17, reports. The company had revenue of $69.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.02 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 138.43% and a negative return on equity of 903.28%.

Revance Therapeutics Price Performance

RVNC opened at $6.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.44. Revance Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $37.98. The company has a quick ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Revance Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVNC. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Revance Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Revance Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Revance Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on RVNC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $35.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $42.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Revance Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.56.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection, which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

Featured Articles

