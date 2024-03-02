Reviewing C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) and XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMAO)

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Free Report) and XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMAO – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares C4 Therapeutics and XOMA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets C4 Therapeutics -638.34% -55.30% -35.80% XOMA N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for C4 Therapeutics and XOMA, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score C4 Therapeutics 0 3 3 0 2.50 XOMA 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

C4 Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $10.25, suggesting a potential downside of 6.73%. Given C4 Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe C4 Therapeutics is more favorable than XOMA.

74.9% of C4 Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 8.0% of C4 Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares C4 Therapeutics and XOMA’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio C4 Therapeutics $20.76 million 26.09 -$132.49 million ($2.67) -4.12 XOMA $4.41 million N/A N/A N/A N/A

XOMA has lower revenue, but higher earnings than C4 Therapeutics.

Summary

C4 Therapeutics beats XOMA on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About C4 Therapeutics

C4 Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma. The company is also developing CFT8634, an orally bioavailable BiDAC degrader of BRD9, a protein target for synovial sarcoma and SMARCB1-deleted solid tumors; CFT1946, an orally bioavailable BiDAC degrader targeting V600X mutant BRAF to treat melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), colorectal cancer, and other solid malignancies; CFT8919, an orally bioavailable, allosteric, and mutant-selective BiDAC degrader of epidermal growth factor receptor, or EGFR, with an L858R mutation in NSCLC; and earlier stage programs comprising RET degraders for the treatment of various cancers. C4 Therapeutics, Inc. has strategic collaborations with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc.; Biogen MA, Inc.; and Calico Life Sciences LLC. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

About XOMA

XOMA Corporation operates as a biotech royalty aggregator in Europe, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. The company engages in helping biotech companies for enhancing human health. It acquires the potential future economics associated with pre-commercial therapeutic candidates that have been licensed to pharmaceutical or biotechnology companies. The company focuses on early to mid-stage clinical assets primarily in Phase 1 and 2 with commercial sales potential that are licensed to partners. It has a portfolio with various assets. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

