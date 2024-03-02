Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Upgraded at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Raymond James currently has $21.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Revolve Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Revolve Group from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an inline rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a neutral rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Revolve Group has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.53.

Get Revolve Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on RVLV

Revolve Group Stock Up 3.6 %

NYSE:RVLV opened at $22.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.79, a P/E/G ratio of 36.55 and a beta of 2.06. Revolve Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.25 and a fifty-two week high of $28.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.00.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $257.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.20 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 7.11%. Revolve Group’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Revolve Group will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Revolve Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Revolve Group by 452.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Revolve Group by 761.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Revolve Group by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Revolve Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Revolve Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $287,000. 73.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Revolve Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.