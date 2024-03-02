RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
RiceBran Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of RIBT opened at $0.19 on Wednesday. RiceBran Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.07 and a 12-month high of $1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.17 and its 200-day moving average is $0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.36.
RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.86 million during the quarter. RiceBran Technologies had a negative net margin of 51.01% and a negative return on equity of 122.53%.
RiceBran Technologies, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty ingredient company in the United States and internationally. It focuses on development, production, and marketing of products derived from rice and other small and ancient grains for the nutraceutical, healthy food, companion animal, and equine feed categories.
