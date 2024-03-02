RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

RiceBran Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of RIBT opened at $0.19 on Wednesday. RiceBran Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.07 and a 12-month high of $1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.17 and its 200-day moving average is $0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Get RiceBran Technologies alerts:

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.86 million during the quarter. RiceBran Technologies had a negative net margin of 51.01% and a negative return on equity of 122.53%.

Institutional Trading of RiceBran Technologies

RiceBran Technologies Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 54.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 528,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 185,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of RiceBran Technologies in the first quarter valued at $69,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RiceBran Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RiceBran Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 112.9% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 37,014 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

RiceBran Technologies, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty ingredient company in the United States and internationally. It focuses on development, production, and marketing of products derived from rice and other small and ancient grains for the nutraceutical, healthy food, companion animal, and equine feed categories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RiceBran Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiceBran Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.