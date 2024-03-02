Rightmove plc (LON:RMV) Announces Dividend of GBX 5.70

Rightmove plc (LON:RMV – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, March 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.70 ($0.07) per share on Friday, May 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This is a boost from Rightmove’s previous dividend of $3.60. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Rightmove Price Performance

Shares of RMV opened at GBX 566.20 ($7.18) on Friday. Rightmove has a fifty-two week low of GBX 457.70 ($5.81) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 603 ($7.65). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 555.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 545.47. The stock has a market cap of £4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 2,359.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.43, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RMV. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 605 ($7.67) price objective on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Numis Securities upgraded shares of Rightmove to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 660 ($8.37) to GBX 675 ($8.56) in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rightmove currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 599.13 ($7.60).

Insider Buying and Selling at Rightmove

In other news, insider Alison Dolan sold 2,012 shares of Rightmove stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 559 ($7.09), for a total value of £11,247.08 ($14,265.70). Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Rightmove

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. It also offers tenant references and rent guarantee insurance services to landlords.

Featured Stories

