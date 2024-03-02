Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) VP Isaac Woods Sells 150 Shares

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) VP Isaac Woods sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.59, for a total value of $43,138.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,820.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Rockwell Automation Stock Up 1.4 %

ROK stock opened at $289.17 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $252.11 and a one year high of $348.52. The firm has a market cap of $33.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.51, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $291.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $286.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.58). Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.43 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.57%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROK has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $262.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $324.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $351.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $307.92.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

