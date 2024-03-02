Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) Position Decreased by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY – Free Report) by 58.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,133 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 76,550 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC owned 0.73% of Rocky Brands worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RCKY. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands by 103.8% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 801 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Rocky Brands by 485.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,850 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Rocky Brands by 8,929.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,167 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands by 538.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,555 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands by 27.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,213 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Rocky Brands alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

RCKY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Rocky Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. B. Riley increased their price objective on Rocky Brands from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rocky Brands

In other news, Director Mike Brooks sold 4,000 shares of Rocky Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total transaction of $117,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 224,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,561,455.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Rocky Brands Stock Up 6.0 %

RCKY stock opened at $26.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.72. The company has a market cap of $194.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.96. Rocky Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.77 and a 12-month high of $32.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Rocky Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Rocky Brands’s payout ratio is 43.66%.

Rocky Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, Muck, XTRATUF, Servus, Ranger, and Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, and Contract Manufacturing segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCKY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.