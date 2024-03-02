Royal Bank of Canada Boosts ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) Price Target to C$46.00

ATCO (TSE:ACO.X – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.
ACO.X has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC upped their target price on shares of ATCO from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Scotiabank cut shares of ATCO from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$46.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ATCO presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$46.00.
ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing, modular facilities, construction and site support, workforce lodging, facility operations and maintenance, defense operations, and disaster and emergency management services.
