Royal Bank of Canada Raises Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Price Target to C$64.00

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BNS. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$66.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America dropped their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$68.00 to C$60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$64.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$66.78.

Shares of TSE BNS opened at C$65.98 on Wednesday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of C$55.20 and a 12 month high of C$70.90. The company has a market cap of C$79.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$63.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$61.83.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The bank reported C$1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.68 by C($0.42). The company had revenue of C$8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.28 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 25.33% and a return on equity of 9.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.5673176 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.43%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.36%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

