Royal Bank of Canada Raises Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Price Target to $10.00

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Free Report) (TSE:MRI.U) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

MERC has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Mercer International from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Mercer International from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. CIBC raised Mercer International from a sector underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Mercer International to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.17.

Get Mercer International alerts:

View Our Latest Report on MERC

Mercer International Stock Performance

Mercer International stock opened at $9.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $631.37 million, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.79. Mercer International has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $11.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MRI.U) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $470.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.46 million. Mercer International had a negative net margin of 12.14% and a negative return on equity of 29.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mercer International will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Mercer International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 26th. Mercer International’s payout ratio is -8.24%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mercer International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in shares of Mercer International by 29.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Mercer International by 19.6% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Mercer International by 9.1% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 33,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 2,747 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mercer International by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 417,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,854,000 after buying an additional 2,888 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Mercer International by 1.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 226,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

About Mercer International

(Get Free Report)

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in the United States, Germany, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Solid Wood. It also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mercer International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercer International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.