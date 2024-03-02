Royal Bank of Canada Trims Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) Target Price to C$4.00

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
PLZ.UN has been the subject of several other research reports. Laurentian downgraded shares of Plaza Retail REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$4.50 to C$4.25 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.75 to C$4.25 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$4.00 price objective on shares of Plaza Retail REIT and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0233 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.90%. Plaza Retail REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.78%.
Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at December 31, 2018 includes interests in 287 properties totaling approximately 8.2 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development.
