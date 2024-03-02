Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) Short Interest Update

Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,700 shares, a decrease of 17.7% from the January 31st total of 66,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 279,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Royce Value Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:RVT opened at $14.76 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.54. Royce Value Trust has a 12-month low of $11.85 and a 12-month high of $14.79.

Get Royce Value Trust alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Royce Value Trust

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RVT. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Royce Value Trust by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,909,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,318,000 after purchasing an additional 490,209 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royce Value Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,655,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Royce Value Trust by 1,989.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 324,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,078,000 after buying an additional 309,376 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Royce Value Trust by 1,519.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 312,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,556,000 after acquiring an additional 293,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Arbitrage LLC grew its stake in Royce Value Trust by 130.7% in the third quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 397,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,111,000 after acquiring an additional 224,945 shares during the period. 23.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royce Value Trust Company Profile

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Royce Value Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royce Value Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.