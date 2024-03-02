Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Given “Neutral” Rating at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $285.00 price target on the CRM provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wedbush raised their target price on Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Salesforce from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $291.86.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Salesforce

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of CRM stock opened at $316.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $279.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.47. Salesforce has a 12 month low of $170.00 and a 12 month high of $318.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.85 billion, a PE ratio of 75.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.28.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Salesforce will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total value of $60,201.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,869 shares in the company, valued at $799,618.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Brian Millham sold 393 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $110,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total value of $60,201.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,618.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,194,112 shares of company stock valued at $326,290,142 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Salesforce

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $689,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 291,779 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $76,779,000 after purchasing an additional 9,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,898 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Salesforce

(Get Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.