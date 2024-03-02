Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 9.680-9.760 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 9.570. The company issued revenue guidance of $37.7 billion-$38.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $38.6 billion. Salesforce also updated its FY25 guidance to $9.68-9.76 EPS.

Salesforce Stock Up 2.6 %

NYSE CRM opened at $316.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $279.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $240.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.47, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.28. Salesforce has a 52 week low of $170.00 and a 52 week high of $318.71.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 10.42%. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Salesforce will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Salesforce from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $290.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Salesforce from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $291.86.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.36, for a total transaction of $4,490,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,341,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,993,811,453.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.36, for a total transaction of $4,490,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,341,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,993,811,453.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.47, for a total value of $2,534,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,936,987.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,194,112 shares of company stock worth $326,290,142 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 125,717.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,360,428,000 after purchasing an additional 10,252,257 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at $401,215,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Salesforce by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,132,924 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,140,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 99.7% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,196,861 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $675,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595,733 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

