Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.68-9.76 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $37.70-38.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $38.65 billion. Salesforce also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 9.680-9.760 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $293.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Salesforce from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and issued a $345.00 price target (up previously from $325.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $291.86.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on CRM

Salesforce Stock Performance

NYSE:CRM opened at $316.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Salesforce has a fifty-two week low of $170.00 and a fifty-two week high of $318.71. The stock has a market cap of $306.85 billion, a PE ratio of 75.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $279.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.47.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Salesforce will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Brian Millham sold 293,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $82,310,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Brian Millham sold 293,965 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $82,310,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.47, for a total transaction of $2,534,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,936,987.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,194,112 shares of company stock worth $326,290,142 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Salesforce

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Main Street Group LTD acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its position in Salesforce by 350.0% in the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

(Get Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.