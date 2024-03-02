Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.56.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on IOT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Samsara from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Samsara from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Samsara from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Samsara from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Samsara from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Samsara in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in Samsara in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Samsara by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Samsara in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Samsara in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.47% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:IOT opened at $34.97 on Friday. Samsara has a 1-year low of $16.08 and a 1-year high of $36.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.87 and a 200 day moving average of $29.10. The firm has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a PE ratio of -83.26 and a beta of 1.55.
Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. Samsara had a negative net margin of 26.77% and a negative return on equity of 18.88%. The company had revenue of $237.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.36 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Samsara will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.
