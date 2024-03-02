Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS.

Sana Biotechnology Trading Up 12.3 %

Shares of SANA opened at $11.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.92. Sana Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $2.74 and a 12 month high of $12.00.

Get Sana Biotechnology alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SANA shares. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Sana Biotechnology from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Sana Biotechnology in a research report on Friday.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sana Biotechnology

In other news, Director Robert Nelsen purchased 1,818,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,995.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,446,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,453,121. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sana Biotechnology

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology during the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Sana Biotechnology during the first quarter worth about $86,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Sana Biotechnology during the second quarter worth about $83,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Sana Biotechnology during the second quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Sana Biotechnology during the third quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.37% of the company’s stock.

Sana Biotechnology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sana Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sana Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.