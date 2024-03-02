Sapphire Trading 4.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 2nd. One Sapphire coin can currently be bought for $0.0097 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Sapphire has traded 4.9% higher against the dollar. Sapphire has a market capitalization of $15.89 million and approximately $1,969.89 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,418.60 or 0.05515201 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001194 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.82 or 0.00069089 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00019575 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00021102 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00019381 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00006805 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Sapphire Coin Profile

Sapphire (CRYPTO:SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,666,358,806 coins and its circulating supply is 1,645,729,383 coins. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.

Sapphire Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapphire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

