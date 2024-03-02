ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) Stake Lowered by Corton Capital Inc.

Corton Capital Inc. reduced its stake in shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Free Report) by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,345 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc.’s holdings in ScanSource were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCSC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ScanSource during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ScanSource during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 1,200.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 80.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ScanSource alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of ScanSource from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 19th.

ScanSource Stock Up 1.6 %

ScanSource stock opened at $43.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.36. ScanSource, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.14 and a fifty-two week high of $43.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.83.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $884.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $943.10 million. ScanSource had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 2.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Peter C. Browning sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total transaction of $78,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,483,535.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Peter C. Browning sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total transaction of $78,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,483,535.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 30,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.99, for a total transaction of $1,165,419.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,829,782.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,340 shares of company stock valued at $1,269,783 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.56% of the company’s stock.

ScanSource Company Profile

(Free Report)

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Technology Solutions and Modern Communications & Cloud. The Specialty Technology Solutions segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ScanSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ScanSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.