Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires 296,493 Shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) by 188.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 453,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 296,493 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of Aramark worth $15,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Aramark by 126.6% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in shares of Aramark during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Aramark by 2,269.4% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Aramark by 67.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Aramark in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000.

Aramark Price Performance

ARMK stock opened at $30.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. Aramark has a 12-month low of $23.55 and a 12-month high of $31.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.14.

Aramark Announces Dividend

Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. Aramark had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 13.45%. Aramark’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Aramark will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ARMK shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Aramark in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Aramark in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aramark in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Aramark from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Aramark from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aramark presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aramark

In other Aramark news, COO Marc A. Bruno sold 27,884 shares of Aramark stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total value of $743,666.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 225,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,018,165.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

