Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 258,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,743,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 1.00% of Forward Air as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Forward Air by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 9,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 3,125 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forward Air during the 3rd quarter valued at about $933,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Forward Air by 299.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Forward Air by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,533 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Forward Air during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,956,000. Institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Forward Air Stock Down 13.7 %

FWRD stock opened at $32.04 on Friday. Forward Air Co. has a 12 month low of $31.80 and a 12 month high of $121.38. The firm has a market cap of $823.43 million, a PE ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Forward Air ( NASDAQ:FWRD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.16). Forward Air had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $338.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Forward Air Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FWRD. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Forward Air from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Forward Air from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Forward Air from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.14.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

