Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys 268,498 Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Free Report) by 199.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 403,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 268,498 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.37% of Hilton Grand Vacations worth $16,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 78.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 327.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 642.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HGV opened at $45.13 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.29. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.93. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a one year low of $33.13 and a one year high of $51.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hilton Grand Vacations ( NYSE:HGV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.04. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 7.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HGV. Barclays upped their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a report on Friday. Truist Financial cut their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.86.

Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

