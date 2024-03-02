Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lessened its position in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Free Report) by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,806 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 47,710 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 1.32% of Virtus Investment Partners worth $19,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 82.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 1,937.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 163 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 44.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 171 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $610,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 495.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 387 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Virtus Investment Partners alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VRTS shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Virtus Investment Partners from $170.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. TD Cowen started coverage on Virtus Investment Partners in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $289.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $264.00 target price on shares of Virtus Investment Partners in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Virtus Investment Partners Stock Up 1.0 %

VRTS opened at $234.75 on Friday. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.00 and a 52 week high of $248.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.51.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The closed-end fund reported $6.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.15. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $214.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.20 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 26.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Virtus Investment Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.91%.

About Virtus Investment Partners

(Free Report)

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Investment Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Investment Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.