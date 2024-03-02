Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Grows Position in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) by 283.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 357,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 263,957 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $14,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FLS. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Flowserve in the 1st quarter valued at $163,840,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Flowserve in the 4th quarter valued at $25,041,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Flowserve in the 4th quarter valued at $25,015,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Flowserve in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,745,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Flowserve in the 1st quarter valued at $18,741,000. 94.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Flowserve alerts:

Flowserve Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE FLS opened at $42.64 on Friday. Flowserve Co. has a 52 week low of $29.99 and a 52 week high of $43.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.46.

Flowserve Increases Dividend

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. Flowserve had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 4.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Flowserve Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is a boost from Flowserve’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FLS. StockNews.com upgraded Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Flowserve from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Flowserve from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Flowserve from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.57.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Flowserve

Flowserve Company Profile

(Free Report)

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.