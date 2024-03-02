Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $13.30 Million Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 76.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,486 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 159,756 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $13,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,737 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. STAR Financial Bank lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.1% in the second quarter. STAR Financial Bank now owns 3,767 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.9% during the third quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 864 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 5.0% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 845 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.9% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,477 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, February 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $320.10.

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $290.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $293.36 and a 200 day moving average of $280.43. The stock has a market cap of $209.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.72. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $245.73 and a 12 month high of $302.39.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.22% and a negative return on equity of 171.96%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 57.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,379,960.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Featured Stories

