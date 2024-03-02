Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $18.44 Million Holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lessened its position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 508,602 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 152,797 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $18,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in GSK by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 13,292 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of GSK by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 25,332 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of GSK by 1,684.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,136,495 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,792 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of GSK by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 45,979 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 10,004 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Mile Advisory bought a new position in shares of GSK during the 3rd quarter worth about $224,000. Institutional investors own 13.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GSK has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of GSK in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

GSK Price Performance

Shares of GSK stock opened at $42.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.64. GSK plc has a 1-year low of $33.20 and a 1-year high of $42.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.36.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.04). GSK had a return on equity of 52.25% and a net margin of 16.24%. The firm had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.79 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that GSK plc will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GSK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.3564 dividend. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.82%.

GSK Company Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

