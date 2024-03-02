Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases 755,195 Shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 1,071.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 825,695 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 755,195 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Toast were worth $15,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Toast by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Toast by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 26,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Toast by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Toast by 3.7% during the third quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Toast by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 155,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.29% of the company’s stock.

TOST has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Toast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $16.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Toast from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Toast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Toast from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Toast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.63.

In other news, insider James Michael Matlock sold 5,804 shares of Toast stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.72, for a total value of $108,650.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,884 shares in the company, valued at $821,508.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy sold 1,722 shares of Toast stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total value of $29,945.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 383,188 shares in the company, valued at $6,663,639.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James Michael Matlock sold 5,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.72, for a total transaction of $108,650.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,508.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 649,513 shares of company stock worth $11,405,988 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TOST stock opened at $23.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.84 and a beta of 1.77. Toast, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.77 and a 52 week high of $27.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.29.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Toast had a negative net margin of 6.36% and a negative return on equity of 21.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Toast, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

