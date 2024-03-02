Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Raises Position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) by 484.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 314,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 261,097 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.56% of Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $16,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SMG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 16.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 33.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 27.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4,946.9% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $67.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.39. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a twelve month low of $43.67 and a twelve month high of $86.77.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Dividend Announcement

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.62) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $410.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.83 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative return on equity of 44.37% and a negative net margin of 11.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.02) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -37.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 1,394 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total value of $79,945.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,314,347.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, major shareholder Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $876,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,881,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,671,891.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 1,394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total value of $79,945.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,314,347.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,919 shares of company stock valued at $3,804,672 in the last three months. 26.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

