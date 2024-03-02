Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 27,782 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,782 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $15,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Hawaii lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 5,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 479,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,843,000 after acquiring an additional 66,703 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 544.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 8,170 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in CME Group by 10.8% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 147,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,438,000 after purchasing an additional 14,313 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CME Group by 23.2% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at CME Group

In other CME Group news, insider Derek Sammann sold 1,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total transaction of $413,494.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,152,746.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CME Group news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 5,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total transaction of $1,203,017.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,452 shares in the company, valued at $13,512,739.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Derek Sammann sold 1,862 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total value of $413,494.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,152,746.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CME Group Price Performance

CME opened at $219.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $207.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.09. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.01 and a 12-month high of $223.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.49.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 57.83%. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. Equities analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 49.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on CME shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays upped their price target on CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.22.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

