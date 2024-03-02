Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 35,833 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 35,833 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.18% of Assurant worth $13,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Assurant by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,721,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $686,934,000 after purchasing an additional 58,354 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Assurant by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,694,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $712,103,000 after purchasing an additional 237,239 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Assurant by 21.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,238,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $464,981,000 after purchasing an additional 573,309 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Assurant by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,748,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $394,581,000 after acquiring an additional 191,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Assurant by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,865,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,848,000 after acquiring an additional 109,123 shares in the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on AIZ. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Assurant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Assurant from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Assurant from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Assurant from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.60.

Assurant Stock Performance

Shares of Assurant stock opened at $180.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $170.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.50. Assurant, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.49 and a fifty-two week high of $183.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 18.36%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 16.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Assurant declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Assurant Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. Assurant’s payout ratio is currently 24.04%.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

