Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC reduced its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,313 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 39,324 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Teledyne Technologies worth $13,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TDY. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $166,954,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Teledyne Technologies by 2,227.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 317,251 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $130,425,000 after acquiring an additional 303,619 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $140,332,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Teledyne Technologies by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,856,247 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,585,342,000 after acquiring an additional 196,915 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Teledyne Technologies by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 929,995 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $379,977,000 after acquiring an additional 193,544 shares during the period. 87.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Sue Main sold 9,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.34, for a total value of $3,986,297.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,907,110.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Sue Main sold 9,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.34, for a total value of $3,986,297.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,907,110.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert Mehrabian sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.75, for a total value of $20,537,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,528,359. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,206 shares of company stock worth $30,707,174 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE TDY opened at $424.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $432.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $413.58. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $364.98 and a 12-month high of $448.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.02.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 15.72%. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.94 EPS. Research analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 20.55 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $522.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $515.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Teledyne Technologies

About Teledyne Technologies

(Free Report)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.