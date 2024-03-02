Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) Issues Earnings Results

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. Schrödinger had a net margin of 18.79% and a negative return on equity of 23.58%. The business had revenue of $74.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.39) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Schrödinger updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Schrödinger Stock Up 5.3 %

SDGR stock opened at $26.81 on Friday. Schrödinger has a 52 week low of $20.76 and a 52 week high of $59.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.56 and a beta of 1.57.

Get Schrödinger alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a report on Friday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Schrödinger from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Schrödinger from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Schrödinger from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Schrödinger from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schrödinger

In other Schrödinger news, insider Robert Lorne Abel sold 1,205 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total transaction of $33,197.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,340 shares in the company, valued at $257,317. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Schrödinger news, insider Robert Lorne Abel sold 1,205 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total transaction of $33,197.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,340 shares in the company, valued at $257,317. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Kenneth Patrick Lorton sold 901 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total transaction of $25,489.29. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 36,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,217.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,651 shares of company stock worth $102,395 over the last 90 days. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schrödinger

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SDGR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Schrödinger by 1,676.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Schrödinger in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Schrödinger by 304.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Schrödinger by 3,480.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Schrödinger by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.14% of the company’s stock.

About Schrödinger

(Get Free Report)

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schrödinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schrödinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.