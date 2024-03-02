Scotiabank Increases Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) Price Target to C$26.00

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

EFN has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$26.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Element Fleet Management currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$27.63.

EFN opened at C$22.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$22.39 and a 200-day moving average price of C$21.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 270.33, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 5.70. The firm has a market cap of C$8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.85. Element Fleet Management has a 1 year low of C$17.00 and a 1 year high of C$23.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Element Fleet Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

In other Element Fleet Management news, Senior Officer Laura Lee Dottori-Attanasio acquired 14,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$21.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$299,620.00. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers end-to-end fleet cars, trucks, and material handling support equipment acquisition; and end-to-end electric vehicle fleet including fleet planning, charging infrastructure solutions, acquisition, financing, maintenance, and remarketing.

