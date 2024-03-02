Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Price Target Cut to $39.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Sealed Air from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Sealed Air in a report on Friday. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.73.

NYSE:SEE opened at $34.76 on Friday. Sealed Air has a 12 month low of $28.50 and a 12 month high of $49.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.21, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.27.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 107.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Sealed Air will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.90%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sealed Air during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 177.1% during the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the second quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and NewZealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

