SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.40.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut SeaWorld Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $73.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on SeaWorld Entertainment in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.86 and its 200 day moving average is $48.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.82. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 12-month low of $40.87 and a 12-month high of $68.19.
SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.
