Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) PT Raised to C$12.50

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$11.25 to C$12.50 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SES. Cormark increased their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. National Bankshares raised their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$9.50 to C$10.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Secure Energy Services presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$11.88.

Get Secure Energy Services alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SES

Secure Energy Services Trading Down 0.5 %

Secure Energy Services Announces Dividend

Shares of SES stock opened at C$11.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.79, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of C$3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$10.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.60. Secure Energy Services has a 1-year low of C$5.81 and a 1-year high of C$11.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.73%.

Insider Transactions at Secure Energy Services

In other Secure Energy Services news, Director Mark Bly bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$8.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$167,218.00. In other Secure Energy Services news, Senior Officer Allen Peter Gransch sold 3,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.65, for a total value of C$33,903.69. Also, Director Mark Bly acquired 20,000 shares of Secure Energy Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$8.36 per share, with a total value of C$167,218.00. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Secure Energy Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The Midstream Infrastructure segment provides processing, storing, shipping, and marketing of crude oil; and transports oil and water through pipelines, as well as engages in oil production processing and disposal, and water disposal; and crude oil emulsion treatment activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Secure Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.