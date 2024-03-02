Seele-N One Day Trading Volume Hits $231.19 (SEELE)

Seele-N (SEELE) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 2nd. Over the last seven days, Seele-N has traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Seele-N token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Seele-N has a total market capitalization of $513,726.72 and $231.19 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Seele-N

Seele-N (CRYPTO:SEELE) is a token. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele. Seele-N’s official message board is medium.com/seeletech. The official website for Seele-N is seelen.pro/#. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Seele-N

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.00002195 USD and is down -5.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $231.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

