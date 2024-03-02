Selina Hospitality PLC (NASDAQ:SLNA) Short Interest Down 18.4% in February

Selina Hospitality PLC (NASDAQ:SLNA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 710,600 shares, a drop of 18.4% from the January 31st total of 870,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 814,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Selina Hospitality Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SLNA opened at $0.25 on Friday. Selina Hospitality has a 52-week low of $0.14 and a 52-week high of $2.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Selina Hospitality

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLNA. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Selina Hospitality in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,781,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Selina Hospitality in the third quarter valued at about $337,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Selina Hospitality by 37.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 76,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 21,016 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Selina Hospitality in the fourth quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, SVB Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Selina Hospitality during the fourth quarter worth about $136,000.

About Selina Hospitality

Selina Hospitality PLC operates as a hospitality company in Australia, Asia, the United States of America, Mexico, Central America, South America, Europe, Israel, and Africa. Its portfolio includes lifestyle and experiential Millennial- and Gen Z-focused hotels with 118 destinations in 24 countries across 6 continents.

