SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Shares Sold by Fred Alger Management LLC

Fred Alger Management LLC trimmed its holdings in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) by 86.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 169,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,092,643 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in SentinelOne were worth $2,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in SentinelOne by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,554,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,201,000 after acquiring an additional 74,118 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in SentinelOne by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 199,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,371,000 after acquiring an additional 47,559 shares during the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP grew its stake in SentinelOne by 475.1% in the 3rd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 361,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,103,000 after acquiring an additional 299,045 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in SentinelOne in the 3rd quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 209,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,529,000 after purchasing an additional 30,060 shares during the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SentinelOne alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SentinelOne news, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 37,120 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total value of $911,667.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,549.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 34,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $1,021,650.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 403,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,106,053.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 37,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total transaction of $911,667.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,549.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,171,711 shares of company stock valued at $27,807,497 over the last 90 days. 5.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SentinelOne Price Performance

S stock opened at $27.90 on Friday. SentinelOne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.43 and a twelve month high of $30.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.96.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 62.89% and a negative return on equity of 20.10%. The business had revenue of $164.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on S shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target (up from $23.00) on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.02.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on S

About SentinelOne

(Free Report)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding S? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.